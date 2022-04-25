Top Ghanaian musicians shutdown Paris 

Music lovers who converged at the 1400 capacity Élysée Montmartre auditorium in Paris last Saturday night were treated to a massive musical thrill from top Ghanaian artistes Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwabena Kwabena.

The “Accra in Paris” show which was sold out, was the first of its kind in the French Capital and was indeed a historic one with memorable performances from Ghana’s top musical acts.

Ghanaian music was certainly on display with Highlife, Hiplife, and Reggae/Dancehall vibes from the aforementioned Ghanaian artistes.

Top French musicians Passi and Orti also lit up the concert with their various performances on stage, making the show a very successful one.

Organized under the auspices of the French Embassy in Ghana, led by Ambassador Anne Sophie-Avé, the show was aimed at strengthening the relationship between Ghana and France through arts and culture.

The show was also supported by the Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network Bola Ray as well as Empire Protocol and SPYCE Publishing.

The first edition of the music concert dubbed “Paris in Accra” was held last November with thousands of music lovers related with musical thrills at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.