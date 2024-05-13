Top golfers gear up for PGA Masters in Damang

Professional golfers from various clubs across the country are feverishly preparing for the next in the series of qualifiers for the Road of Damang.

Following the successful tournament staged for the Golden Classic qualifiers at the Center of the World Golf Course in Tema, the leadership of PGA Ghana has lined up its second flagship tournament, PGA Masters, scheduled between 6th – 8th June 2024 at Damang Golf Club in the Western region.

This tournament is to fulfill the Road to Damang objective of selecting twenty-two players to represent Ghana in the PGA Open 2024.

However, with the Asantehene Open tournament also expected to be played in June one of the requirements to avoid playing pre-qualifying for the Asantehene Open is to be among the first ten players on the order of merit of PGA Ghana.

Therefore, this tournament is very crucial to players who are outside the top ten on the order of merit table and equally to those within.

Due to the situation at hand, the stakes have become very high level and stakeholders within the golfing fraternity are likely to expect fierce competition among the players including good results.

All the top guns in the game such as Vincent Torgah, Kojo Barni, Augustine Manasseh, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu, Emos Korblah, and Brave Mensah among others are expected to take part in the PGA Masters in Damang.

With the emergence of some new faces especially within the junior professional circles, one can also a huge surprise during the three-day competition.

Speaking from his UK based at the Panshanger Golf Complex after a session with members of the Akwaaba Society, Alhaji Ahmed Padori who is the Director of Operations of PGA indicated that he is expecting a tough and competitive tournament.

“I have picked up information from Ghana that the golfers are gearing up for the competition with daily training and I can only hope that the level will always improve as we have been witnessing during past competitions” he expressed.