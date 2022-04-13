Top Gospel Songs to listen to this Easter

The Easter break is here! Aside from spending part of this upcoming long weekend in church, many Ghanaians will be enjoying the four-day break with family and loved ones, catching up, making merry, and getting involved in charity work and events.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 100 Gospel songs played on Spotify in Ghana over the past 90 days, and what better time to showcase the highlights and get everyone in the spirit for the upcoming Easter weekend than now?

Featuring strongly on the list are American artists CeCe Winans, Travis Greene, Tasha Cobbs, famous for the song “Gracefuly Broken,” Phill Thompson, Kirk Franklin, and Nigerian superstars Sinach and Nathaniel Bassey.

Over the past 90 days, Sinach dominated gospel plays on the platform with over 10 songs featuring in the top 100 gospel songs in Ghana with “Way Maker” and “There’s an Overflow” in the top ten. Other hits featured include “Great Are You Lord “(Live), “Awesome God”, and “I stand Amazed”. CeCe Winans and Travis Greene follow Sinach closely with several songs on the list.

Top performers featuring famous artists on the continent include Nathaniel Bassey’s collaboration with Travis Greene and William McDowell, Nothing Like Your Presence; Sinach ft. Nolly with their track Omemma, plus Sonny Badu and Jonathan Nelson with their hit Baba Oh.

Here is a selection of 20 songs that you can play on Spotify this Easter:

CeCe Winans – Goodness of God – Live

Travis Greene – Made A Way

Sinach – Way Maker

CeCe Winans – Believe For It – Live

Sinach – There’s an Overflow

Todd Dulaney – Victory Belongs To Jesus

Le’Andria Johnson, Travis Greene – Wonder (feat. Le’Andria Johnson)

Phil Thompson – My Worship

William McDowell – I Give Myself Away

Nicki Minaj, Tasha Cobbs Leonard – I’m Getting Ready

Nathaniel Bassey, Travis Greene, William McDowell – Nothing Like Your Presence – (Live)

Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach – Beautiful

All Nations Music, Chandler Moore, Matthew Stevenson – Yahweh

Jonathan Nelson, Sonnie Badu – Baba Oh

Kierra Sheard, Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Spirit

William McDowell – You are God alone

Vicki Yohe – Because Of Who You Are

VaShawn Mitchell – Nobody Greater

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – For Your Glory (Live)

Chandler Moore, Travis Greene – While I’m Waiting (Live)