Top Kickboxer Gerald Dah Fights Afghan Opponent in Perak

Malaysia-based top Ghanaian combat fighter, Gerald Dah, is set to return to the ring on June 1, 2024, to face Nawid Bakhshi of Afghanistan in the 70 kg division at the 2024 Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship. The event will take place at Dataran Warisan Taiping in Perak.

In a message from his base, Dah called on Ghanaians to pray for his victory. As one of the most prominent Ghanaians in the sport, Dah expressed hope that the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will recognize his achievements and reward him accordingly.

Reflecting on his journey, Dah mentioned that he narrowly missed out on a SWAG Award last year after a critical bout. Despite this setback, he remains determined to keep winning and making his family, his nation, and himself proud.