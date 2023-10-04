Top Officials Clarify: No Disrespect towards OccupyBoGProtest Petitioners

Top officials of Bank of Ghana have said that there is nothing wrong with a Director of Bank of Ghana (BoG) collecting a petition on behalf of the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison.

The officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that during the term of Dr Wampah as Governor of the BOG and with Dr Ato Forson as a member of the Board a petition was accepted by the then Director of Research, Dr. Benjamin Amoah, on behalf of the then Governors.

Leaders of the #OccupyBoGProtest, have refused to present their petition to the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The leaders included the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Sammy Gyamfi and Sam George.

“We will come back again” – Ato Forson

The Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson said since the Governor did not personally show up to collect the petition, they will have to “come back again”.

He said, “if the Governor thinks the IMF is important than the Parliament of Ghana”, and therefore refused to show up to collect the petition, they will have to come back another time.

The leaders who were allowed to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) premises by the police wanted to present the petition personally to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison but he was absent and was represented by the Head of Security of the BoG, Wing Commander (Rtd), Kwame Asare-Boateng (Esq).

The Director said the Governor was not around because he had gone for an IMF meeting outside the country.

That, did not go down well with the leaders, who insisted that the protest will continue until Dr Addison avail himself to take the petition, describing the absence of the BoG Governor as “total disrespect”

But according to some top officials of BoG, the practice of delegating people to receive petitions is widely used and accepted .

They said even in Parliament, petitions are accepted on behalf of the Speaker by senior members such as the leadership and so someone accepting a petition on behalf of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana shouldn’t be deemed a disrespectful act.

The officials stated that for instance, during an NDC regime, Dr. Wampah was the Governor and Ghana cedi depreciated so much and GUTA organized a Demo and they wanted to present a petition to the Governors. Together with the Security Agencies (Ghana Police) it was agreed that they won’t come to the Bank but the Bank would meet them for the petition at the park next to the Arts Center. The Director of Research then (Dr. Benjamin Amoah) picked up the petition, on behalf of the Governors. I just introduced myself as The Director of Research and apologized for the Governors inability to pick it up themselves.

And there was nothing wrong with it.