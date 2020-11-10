Senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat has died, the Palestinian party Fatah say, following complications related to Covid-19.
Erekat was 65. He had Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and a lung transplant in the US in 2017, before contracting the coronavirus last month.
As his condition deteriorated, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) secretary-general was transferred from his West Bank home town of Jericho to the Jerusalem hospital in mid-October.
Before his current position, Erekat served as Chief Palestinian Negotiator for nearly two decades, since shortly after the 1993 interim Oslo peace accords with Israel.
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505