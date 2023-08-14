Top personalities attend Adbel travels official launch

Top personalities over the week attended the official launch and opening of the new corporate office of Adbel Travel held at the World Trade Centre in Accra.

The launch also brought together some stakeholders in the travel and tour sector.

In attendance were Clergy, Head of Missions to the Botswana Consulate to Ghana, Ghana tourism Authority representatives, H.E Thomas Okyere ,Head of Missions to Botswana Consulate to Ghana,Rev. Dr John B. Ghartey (Executive Pastor Ultimate Charismatic Centre),Mrs Veronica Ghartey,Bernard Adum (President Men in Business and Tourism LBG.),Rev Frank Abbey (Ebenezer Baptist Church),Mrs. Dinah Abbey (Former Managing Director Ghana Tax Service Centers),Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM), Akosua Sarpong (UTV),Mrs Serwa Afrani (Branch Manager Salam Life Insurance, Adabraka),Nana Obiri Boateng (CEO Nanasco Enterprise),President of Ghana Bloggers Association and Gospel musician Isreal ofori who also performed .

Speaking at the launch the CEO said that , at ADBEL TRAVEL CONSULT, they are not just another travel agency; but rather they are dream weavers, adventure- seekers and story tellers.

“Our mission is to inspire and connect people to the wonders of the world through meticulously crafted travel experiences.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Adbel Consult, Victoria Nyarkpo, added that her outfit aimed at giving travellers the opportunity to explore the unknown while immersing themselves in the diverse cultures to create unforgettable memories.

“Adbel is here to offer you that extraordinary travel adventure that will leave you spellbound,” she said.

Mrs Nyarko continued that it was the agency’s top priority to inspire and connect people to the wonders of the world by giving them a thoughtful and carefully crafted travel experience.

She further indicated that Adbel Consult was committed to promoting sustainable and responsible travel practices that sought to protect the environment, preserve cultural heritage and support local communities.

“Through a personalised approach, the agency carefully selects tailor-made itineraries that would suit travellers’ desires and aspirations as they embark on their journey,” she said.

Beyond travels and adventure, she encouraged individuals to take advantage of the agency’s friendly packages to unravel the world’s wonders and other economic ventures.

“I invite each one of you to join us in celebrating the joy of travel, the thrill of exploration and the power of human connections that transcend borders,” she said.