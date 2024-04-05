Top Scoop: Napo’s Team Allegedly Creating Confusion In Ashanti Region With The Compilation Of A Nationwide Endorsement List And A Petition

Reliable information has reached the attention of the African Centre for Democratic Governance (ACDeG), regarding the attempt of a running Mate “hopeful” for the New Patriotic Party, the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, to influence Constituency Chairmen, Constituency Women’s Organisers and other Constituency Executives of the NPP across the country to issue various joint petitions to the flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, demanding that the Energy Minister, is selected as the Running Mate by the NPP Flagbearer and the Leadership of the party.

This is part of the strategy of creating the erroneous impression that he enjoying the absolute support of the party members in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The NPP Constituency Women’s Organiser for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, Madam Akua Afriyie, is the one leading the compilation of the names of her fellow Constituency Women’s Organisers, while the NPP Constituency Chairman for Bantama, Fiifi Mensah, handles the compilation of the names of the Constituency Chairmen in the Ashanti Region.

Our checks reveal, that this has caused serious confusion within the ranks of the party in the region, as some Constituency Chairmen and Constituency Women’s Organisers confronted Fiifi Mensah and Akua Afriyie for “smuggling” their names into the petition and supposed endorsement list against their will and wishes.

Regardless of the confusion this act is causing in the region, the two are bent on pushing this frivolous petition and endorsement to the Flagbearer, supposed “public endorsements” to that effect would be made. The plan is to replicate this across the country till Dr Bawumia names NAPO as the Running Mate.

Politics should not become the preserve of people who think they have the influence and money to buy themselves into positions at the expense of unity and peace of the party.