Top Show Jumpers Gather for Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule

The 2024 Jumping International de La Baule – Officiel de France, celebrated for its exceptional setting, vibrant atmosphere, and enthusiastic audience, remains one of the world’s premier show jumping competitions.

This year’s event, featuring eight competitions with a total prize fund of €1,018,200, promises unparalleled excitement and top-class performances.

From Thursday, elite riders gathered at La Baule’s François-André stadium for four days of high-stakes competition. Early rounds were critical as riders aimed to qualify for the prestigious Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule 2024.

Thursday, June 6: CSIO5 1.50m Against the Clock*

French riders swept the podium in the Prix FFE (1.50m timed event). Simon Delestre, on OLGA VAN DE KRUISHOEVE, secured first place with a time of 60.59 seconds. Olympic champion Kevin Staut on BEAU DE LAUBRY Z and Marc Dilasser with ARIOTO DU GEVRES took second and third places, respectively. Delestre praised his mare, Olga, for her speed and potential for top-level competition.

Friday, June 7: Nations’ Cup CSIO5 1.60m*

Germany claimed victory in the Barrière Nations’ Cup, with France finishing second. Philipp Weishaupt’s perfect rounds with ZINEDAY were pivotal, earning Germany their seventh La Baule victory and first since 2007. Weishaupt commended the La Baule audience for their sportsmanship and acknowledged the competition’s improving quality each year.

Olivier Robert’s double clear round with IGLESIAS D.V. highlighted the French team’s strong performance, placing them just one point behind Germany. Robert praised the event’s magical atmosphere and supportive audience.

Saturday, June 8: CSIO5 1.50m with Jump-Off*

In the final qualifying round for the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule, nine out of 58 competitors completed perfect courses, advancing to the jump-off. Dutch rider Lars Kersten, on FUNKY FRED MARIENSHOF Z, emerged victorious with two flawless performances. McLain Ward on CALLAS and Shane Sweetnam on RR COMBELLA secured second and third places, respectively, both with double clear rounds.

As the competition continues, excitement builds for the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule, promising more thrilling show jumping action and exceptional displays of equestrian skill.