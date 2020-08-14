HUAWEI nova 7i, the perfect entertainment companion has already captured the imagination of many consumers with its unique AI-powered quad camera, powerful performance, iconic design and smart user experience! Let us have a closer look at what the phone can do.

48MP AI-Powered Quad Camera

HUAWEI nova 7i has amazing AI-Powered camera capabilities. It includes four lenses, a 48MP high definition Main Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle lens, 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh lens. The HUAWEI nova 7i main camera takes high resolution photos with its 48MP lens and powerful chipset capabilities.

For group photos or capturing wide images such as landscape, the 8MP ultra-wide angle lens has capabilities of capturing up to 120 degrees angle which is 140% more field of view than ordinary 78 degrees wide angle lenses.

HUAWEI nova 7i comes with a 2MP Macro Lens that makes capturing the tinniest of things such as an ant making its way up a stem of a tree – a piece of cake. The last but not the least, the 2MP Bokeh Lens with advanced AI algorithms is perfect for when you want to blur the background and keep the subject focused.

HUAWEI nova 7i main 48MP camera lets users take marvellous night photos without the hassle of using a tripod. Meaning if you are looking to snap photos of starry skies, shooting stars, fireworks or anything at all at night, this phone has exactly what you need!

HUAWEI nova 7i provides a powerful AI Video Editor, which makes post-editing easier and so much fun! You can now add background music and trim footages intelligently. Additionally you can choose from the many video transition effect available on deck or perhaps a template with just a single tap!

Therefore, whether you are editing videos for work or uploading them on your favourite social media platform the HUAWEI nova 7i provides you with exquisite post editing tools.

As for body shaping the HUAWEI nova 7i provides real-time body beautification. It can recognise body skeletal structures and joints as well as body posture and surroundings.

Based on these mechanisms the phone can advise users with their body form, it works like a team that provides a range of services including makeup and styling, allowing users to add enhancements to their photos with ease.

Outstanding performance

nowadays, users tend to use their smartphones in pretty much everything from work tasks to personal doings. This load of work requires a phone, which can sustain power without compromising on performance.

The HUAWEI nova 7i has a massive battery (Flagship like) 4200mAh (typical value) which lasts long even with continuous intense use of the phone. Obviously, a battery this huge will take time charging, right? Nope.

With HUAWEI SuperCharge 40W, users can charge their phone up to 70% in just a staggering 30 minutes! To make things even nicer, the super charging technology is certified by TüV Rheinland to ensure safety in fast charging.

HUAWEI nova 7i comes with a high speed 8GB RAM which excellently unleashes the CPU and GPU solid performance. So, whether it’s for opening apps, editing videos or playing online games users can rest assured they’ll thoroughly enjoy an uninterrupted user experience.

Iconic Design

The new 6.4-inch HUAWEI Punch FullView Display brings an edgeless and notch-free experience perfect for viewing photos, watching videos and gaming. Curved at four sides, its ergonomic glass design offers a comfortable grip.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor/power button, which helps you with unlocking your smartphone faster and more conveniently.

The HUAWEI nova 7i is available in three elegant colours that fit different individuals styles; Sakura Pink, Black and Crush Green.

The HUAWEI nova 7i is distinguishable by its amazing camera features, solid performance and of course, its exquisite iconic design amongst other smartphones in the same price range. Worth checking out for sure.