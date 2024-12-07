Top US University Stevens Institute & Nekotech Address Scholarships and Loans for Ghanaian Students in Accra

Over 100 degree holders gathered at the African Regent Hotel in Accra yesterday for a special admissions meeting organized by the prestigious Stevens Institute of Technology in collaboration with Nekotech Center of Excellence.

This event marked a significant step in the ongoing drive to provide Ghanaian students with world-class education opportunities and access to financial support.

Miss Rosemary Ayiku, Head Counsellor at Nekotech for Excellence and the official in charge of loans and administration, delivered a detailed presentation outlining available opportunities, including educational loans and scholarships.

She also took time to address pressing questions from attendees, easing concerns and clarifying the admissions process.

Representatives from Stevens Institute of Technology, ranked among the top 100 universities in the United States, participated in the session, offering valuable insights to students on selecting the right courses, navigating the application process, and securing visas. This event is part of their broader West African admissions campaign, which encompasses visits to Liberia and various locations across Ghana.

Background

Stevens Institute of Technology, renowned for its excellence in STEM, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and MBA programs, has partnered with Nekotech Center of Excellence to facilitate access to higher education for African students. Earlier this year, the collaboration secured $100 million in educational loans for Ghanaian students and $25 million for Liberian students. The funding, aimed at degree holders aged 21–40 with a GPA of 3.0/4.0 or higher, ensures full financial coverage for qualified applicants.

This initiative was officially launched at the Africa-US Presidential Forum on STEM AI and MBA held at Stevens’ campus in Hoboken, New Jersey, on September 19, 2024. During the forum, symbolic checks were handed over to representatives from Ghana and Liberia, signifying the program’s commitment to funding African students.

The campaign has been warmly received, with Ghana’s Minister of Education, Hon. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs playing crucial roles in supporting the initiative.

Upcoming Events and Opportunities

Stevens Institute’s admissions campaign continues, offering instant admissions workshops and Q&A sessions for admitted and prospective students. Following today’s event, another session is scheduled for prospective students later this afternoon at the African Regent Hotel.

The program also includes access to no-collateral loans and scholarships, providing an unprecedented opportunity for African students to pursue advanced education in globally competitive fields.

For more information on how to apply or join the program, interested students can contact Nekotech at info@nekotechcenter.org.

