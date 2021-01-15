TopStar Communications Company Limited continued partnering with media houses in Zambia will enhance the dissemination of information to citizens in the country, a Zambian business entrepreneur has said.

TopStar has partnered with a number of newly established media houses in Zambia, with the latest one being Loyola Television. On Thursday, TopStar partnered with Loyola Television in Lusaka, a church-managed electronic media station.

Martin Kalandanya, executive member of Chingola Arts Theatre, said TopStar partnering with Zambia’s television stations will speed up technology advance among stakeholders.

“There will be advanced technology through this partnership with local television stations,” he said.

Joe Mabenga, a media practitioner, praised the Chinese firm for helping the country’s telecommunication technology advancement.

He called for the establishment of telecommunication stations outside the capital, Lusaka, to improve the dissemination of information across Zambia.

“Most communities in rural areas are yet to have a proper television signal,” Mabenga said. “This is a matter of urgency which requires attention by all concerned stakeholders.” Enditem