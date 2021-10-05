TOR interdicts staff over product losses

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has interdicted some staff, pending further investigations over some unacceptable product losses.

According to the IMC, “a number of staff members who hold various positions of responsibility with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted, pending the outcome of investigations.”

It explained that the action formed part of actions to eradicate or reduce product losses at TOR to the barest minimum and to enable the Refinery to realize its vast potential.

A statement issued by the IMC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday added that the IMC “as part of its mandate, commenced investigations into product storage and transfer losses.”

Giving some details of the losses, the ICM stated that it included the disappearance of 105,927 litres of Gas oil which belongs to a Bulk Distribution Company client on September 4, 2021, the wrongful loading of 252,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) instead of regular Kerosene into BRV trucks at the loading gantry between 21st and 25th September 2021.

Other occurrences were the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GHC 10.4 million from the Technical Storehouse of TOR discovered in April 2021, the disappearance of the product (LPG) belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of USD4.8 million, as confirmed by an Ernst and Young audit.

It also cited the loss of Naphtha to a BDC client as one of the discoveries.

The IMC of TOR said while the investigations were ongoing, “We urge all staff to remain calm and be rest assured that the investigations are being conducted in accordance with due process of law.”

“Anyone cleared in the process will be recalled from interdiction while any form of liability will be dealt with in accordance with law.”

The TOR IMC was put in place by the Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku- Prempeh when the leadership of the Refinery was asked to step aside in July 2021.