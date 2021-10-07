TOR interim management committee commences investigations on product losses

The Interim Management Committee of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has commenced investigations into product storage and transfer losses.

The investigations is in order to eradicate or reduce product losses at TOR to the barest minimum and to enable TOR realize its vast potential.

A statement issued in Accra by TOR said some of the incidence of product storage and transfer losses that had so far been discovered include; the disappearance of 105, 927 litres of Cias oil on September 4, 2021, which belongs to BDC client

It said it also discovered the wrongful loading of 252,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Kerosene instead of regular Kerosene into BRV Trucks at the loading gantry between 21st and 25th September, 2021

The statement said TOR discovered the disappearance of 18 drums of electrical cables worth GHS 10.4 million from the Technical Storehouse of TOR discovered in April 2021.

“The disappearance of LPG belonging to a client between 2012 and 2015, as a result of which TOR became indebted to the client to the tune of USD48 million, as confirmed by an Ernst and Young audit,” it said.

It said there was loss of Naphtha to a BDC client.

The said consequently, a number of staff members, who held various positions of responsibility with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted, pending the outcome of investigations.

It said while the investigations were ongoing, “we urge all staff to remain calm and be rest assured that the investigations are being conducted in accordance with due process of law. Anyone cleared in the process will be recalled from interdiction while any form of liability will be dealt with in accordance with law.”