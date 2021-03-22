Ace golfers, Vincent Torgah and Emos Korblah together with 22 others on Friday, booked their tickets for this year’s Gold Fields Ghana, Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Road To Darmang Championship scheduled for December.

The two grossed 203 and 207 to place first and second respectively in the First Round Qualifying series which ended at the Achimota Golf Course in Accra.

They were followed by Vincent Coffie who lost on count-back, I.A. Ayisa took the fourth position with 210 gross, defeating Kofi Bani on count-back while Quarshie Atiso placed sixth with 211 gross.

Godwin Sai placed seventh with 214 gross, and was followed by Kwame Ligbidi with 215 gross, M. Osei Bonus losing on count-back to Ligbidi with David Doe taking the 10th position with 216 gross.

The other qualifiers are Stephen Klah, 217 gross, Barry Dzadey, 217, T.K. Gouvinus, 217 gross, P.G. Amponsah, 217 gross and Biggi Chivni, 217 gross.

The rest who grossed between 218 and 224 to qualify are E.K. Osei, Robert Allotey, Francis Torgah, E.K. Owusu, Kwame Krunzu, Joseph Klah , Philip Paitey, Patrick Tender and Anthony Gbenyor.

The second round qualifier to select another 24 for the ultimate prize will tee-off at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema at a later date.

John Mawuli Nyarko, a Member of the Professional Golfers Association described this year’s competition as very competitive.

He commended Gold Fields Ghana for sustaining the sponsorship of the competition over the years and called on other corporate bodies to help develop the sport.