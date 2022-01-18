Torgah wins Samsung PGA Captain’s Prize

Vincent Torgah played a minus of 14 to win this year’s Samsung Professional Golfers Association Captain’s Prize Open golf Championship played at the Celebrity Golf Course at Sakumono, near Tema on Saturday.

He was followed by his brother, Francis Torgah with a minus of six, Emoos Korblah took the third position with a minus of five, while Lucky Ayisah placed fourth with a minus of three, beating Stephen Klah on count-back.

In the Amateur’s category, Charles Dzikunu came first with 67 net, beating Francis Amuzu on count-back while Romeo Sarfo placed third with a net score of 69.

In the Ladies segment, Bernice D.Esi defied all odds to beat Catherine Fabbi and Pamella Atilla on count-back after the three had returned a net score of 73, to emerge champion.

The Seniors segment saw former CHRAJ Commissioner, Emile Short emerging as champion with a 75 net score while Joseph Danso took the second position with76 net.

The four-day Professionals and Amateurs event was sponsored by Samsung Limited with support from Tang Palace Hotel, Micasso Spanish Design, Nubuke Investments, Peach Golf Ventures, and Chicken Inn.

Mr. Mark Cofie, President of the Ghana Professional Golfers Association commended the participants for the sportsmanship exhibited throughout the competition.

He said a series of competitions would be played alongside other competitions before the end of the year.

Mr. Cofie called for more sponsorship to enable the association to organize more competitions in the years ahead.