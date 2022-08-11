Torgbi Addo VIII, Others Counter Sued Torgbi Sri III And Others

The legal battle of supremacy over the Anlo State has begun as Torgbi Addo VIII of the Loafe Clan of Anlo State and others counter sued Torgbi Sri III and others at the Supreme Court of Ghana over their earlier suit at a lower court in Sogakope, Volta region.

The suit filed in the Supreme Court of Ghana on the 10th August, 2022, is seeking to establish that the High Court, Sogakope in particular and any other High Court in Ghana lacks the jurisdiction over the case in context. The defendants in the Supreme Court’s case are Torgbi Sri III, Awadada Agbesi Awusu II and one Dan Abodakpi.

The plaintiffs, Torgbi Addo VIII, Lawyer Ephraim Agbeko Vordoagu (AKA Dutor Torgbiga Wenya III) and Mrs. Confidence Haugen (AKA Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II) through their lawyer, Samuel Kissiedu, ESQ., are seeking the following orders inter alia:

1. Certiorari bringing the writ of Summons and the accompanying Statement of Claim, the order of interim injunction made on 9th August, 2022, and all other subsequent processes and proceedings consequent thereon for the purpose of being quashed by order of Certiorari.

2. Orders of prohibition to issue to the High Court Sogakope and any other High Court to refrain from entertaining or assuming jurisdiction in the nomination, selection, installation and coronation of 2nd and 3rd applicants as Fiaga, a paramount Chief/King of Anlo Kingdom/State and Mamaga, a paramount Queen mother/queen of Anlo Kingdom/State respectively.

3. Any other order(s) as the honourable Court may deem appropriate having regard to all the circumstances of the matter.

The grounds for the application are:

1. The writ of summons and the accompanying statement of claim referenced as suit

No: E 13/03/2023 between Torgbi Sri III and others VRS Torgbi Addo VIII and others is a cause or matter affecting Chieftaincy. The High Court Sogakope and any other High Court in Ghana lacks the jurisdiction to make any determination of the reliefs being sought.

2. The High Court, Sogakope presided over by Justice Naana Bedu-Addo lacks jurisdiction to grant the order of Interim injunction dated 9th August, 2022.

The court is to be moved on Tuesday, 8th November, 2022 at 10 ‘O’clock in the forenoon or so soon thereafter as Counsel for the Applicants, the distinguished Samuel Kissiedu ESQ., may be heard.

Below are the details of the case:

Source: Charles Atsyatsya