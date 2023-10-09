Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu To Celebrate First Royal Anniversary

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu V, is set to mark the first year anniversary of his installation as Divisional Chief of Teshie-Aflao, a division under the Aflao Traditional Council.

Several activities have been lined up to make the week long celebration a memorable and successful one including;

communal labour by residents of Teshie-Aflao, health walk, free health screening exercise, medication and voluntary blood donation and subsidized registration and renewal of NHIS cards.

The rest are reading competition between school children, cooking competition, football and other games and social activities, donation of exercise books to basic schools among others.

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu will be officially sworn-in as a gazetted Divisional Chief and member of the Aflao Traditional Council on Friday October 20, to be climaxed with a Grand Durbar of the Chiefs and people of Teshie-Aflao at the royal palace on Saturday, October 21 and followed by a thanksgiving Church service and a family get- together on Sunday, October 22.

Torgbi Nii Kpambi Vedzesu called on all sons and daughters of the Nii Kpambi Vedzesu clan both home and abroad and for that matter all indigenes of Teshie-Aflao, as well as all well-meaning individuals to join him in celebrating this milestone of his life and the people of Teshie-Aflao.

He called for tolerance, unity and fellow feeling among his subjects before, during and after the celebration adding that peace and unity were important in the development of the Teshie-Aflao Division and the Aflao Traditional Area in general.

The Divisional Chief paid glowing tribute to the Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V, for his leadership qualities and for his continuous support to him and the people of Teshie-Aflao.

He further promised to continue to work hand in hand with the Paramount Chief for the forward march of the Aflao Traditional Council.