Torgbi Sri III commends Asantehene for promoting peace and social harmony

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has been praised for promoting good neighbourliness, which has helped to foster unity of purpose and peace in the Ashanti Region.

The sense of belongingness espoused under the reign of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu, was a key factor for the existing social harmony amongst all identifiable tribal groups in the region, Torgbi Sri III, Awoamefia of the Anlo Traditional Area, observed.

He said Ghanaians needed to continue to work together as one people to propel the nation’s development agenda since there could be no meaningful growth in a divided society.

Torgbi Sri made the call when he interacted with the Ewe Community in the Ashanti Region in Kumasi.

The meeting aimed to promote the welfare of members of the Community and also encourage them to work harder in their respective fields of endeavour to bring prosperity to themselves, their families, communities, and the country as a whole.

The Awoamefia was accompanied by Torgbi Adzorlolo III, Dufia of Kedzi, and some elders of the Anlo Traditional Council.

He expressed delight at the coordination amongst members of the Regional Ewe Community, saying the leaders ought to close their ranks and bring everybody on board to streamline their activities.

He also charged them to mobilize resources and contribute to development projects back home to enhance the wellbeing of the citizenry.

In his welcome address, Torgbiga Mawufeame Fugah, President of the Council of Ewe Chiefs in the Ashanti, Bono-East, and Ahafo Regions said nation-building hinged on hard work, discipline and unity.

Therefore, members of the Ewe Community should uphold these values at all times in whatever venture they were pursuing.