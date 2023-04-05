Torgbiga Addo Celebrates 40 years as Paramount Chief of Klikor

Torgbiga Addo VIII, Paramount Chief of the Klikor Traditional Area has marked 40 years of reign as overlord of the area, with a call on all indigenes of Klikor to unite for the development of the area.

This was at a colourful durbar to climax activities that marked a week-long celebration of the anniversary at Klikor in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region.

According to him, chieftaincy as an institution, played a pivotal role in national affairs- “not only does it serve as a repository of culture and tradition, but also as a major stakeholder in the shaping of national discourse, settlement of disputes between aggrieved members of society, as well as the maintaining of peace and stability which are necessary for national development,” Torgbiga Addo said.

He implored all sub and divisional Kings and Queens under the traditional area and all elders of the area, to exhibit exemplary leadership qualities worth emulating by the younger generation who would be taking up the mantle of leadership “when we are no more.”

“The future of our children lies in our hands – we must see Klikor traditional area as our only home where we can create sustainable wealth for our families – We shall be doomed if we do not change our attitude of doing things in this new era – I implore all Kings and Queens of the traditional area, to be worthy ambassadors of the area.”

The traditional ruler commended the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for granting traditional council status to most traditional areas across the country including the Klikor Traditional Area which he observed would further empower him and his council of elders to deliver on their mandate successfully.

He further commended President Akufo-Addo for honouring his promise to fix Klikor town roads, some of which he said had been completed.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, who was the special guest of honour at the function, eulogised the cordial relationship, which had existed between the Asogli state and the Klikor state and assured of a consolidation of that unity going forward.

He congratulated Torgbiga Addo for his exemplary leadership qualities, over the 40 years of his reign, describing him as one of the finest traditional rulers the Volta region was privileged to have.

The Agbogbomefia called on all citizens of Klikor to continue to rally support behind their King, to enable him to do more in the coming years.

” In this era of economic uncertainty, you must unite behind your King, giving him the human and material support necessary for the transformation and development of the Klikor traditional area,” he advised.

Togbe Afede who is a former President of the National House of Chiefs, appealed to the citizens of Klikor and for that matter the people of the Volta region to “take the bull by the horn” in the transformation of their society.

“We are all aware that the Volta region is not so endowed with mineral and material resources as other regions – we must therefore take our destinies into our own hands to secure a better future for the younger generation,” he said.

The colourful ceremony which brought together citizens of Klikor both home and abroad was celebrated on the theme: “40 years of selfless leadership, consolidating authority, unity and progress in Klikor.”