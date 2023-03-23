Torgbiga Wenya III on Development Paths as “Awadada-at-Large” Fights with the Wind

HRM Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo Kingdom and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Mamaga of Anlo Kingdom on development paths to develop the Anlo Kingdom, which has been neglected for so long.

But sadly, others like “Awadada-at-large” chose to fight with the wind at the expense of leading development and contributing to the progress of Anlo land, which should be the basic duty of any chief today.

The recently inaugurated development committees by Torgbiga Wenya and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor are actively doing their works as others are idling fighting with the wind to make themselves relevant.

But good enough, both the lettered and unlettered citizens of Anlo land are now awake to the facts and realities that Torgbiga Wenya and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor are in to help with development of the area with action plans and not only reducing themselves to “Hogbetsotso-za’s chiefs” as we have seen over the years.

It is now obvious that the good people of Anlo Kingdom are ready to work and support “their own” who apart from meeting all the qualifications can speak Ewe fluently to their understanding and is well abreast with historical facts of the Anlos.

If history is the window to the future, then it is understandable why for so long that “Awadada-at-large” was installed, nothing significant developmentally is going on in Anlo land. Because, “if you don’t know where you come from, you will never know where you are going”.

Torgbiga Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, are on course and not perturbed by any misleading comments by those who were eluded by history, and if not careful will become historical mistakes of Anlo. Because if honour decides to leave you, it will never say goodbye.

Torgbiga and Mamaga are building an IT University in Anlo land and very prominent educationists and university professors are members of the committee to ensure the establishment of this University.

They are also working towards plans to organize regular football matches to hunt for talents from the Anlo land and help them join divisions 1,2 and 3 teams and national teams.

Supporting women and children, bringing educational scholarships for deserving students, organizing quizzes, awards for well deserving citizens of Anlo, dredging of the lagoon among others are their plans.

However, as Torgbiga Wenya III and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II are working hard for development, the “Awadada-at-large” is busily writing about issues that have nothing to do with development. And this has made citizens asking “are there still councils for our chiefs in Anlo land”?

Further questions citizens dare ask are:

1. If “Awadada-at-large” claimed that the case settled at the Supreme Court wasn’t “absolute”, then how come you admitted in your own write up that you were fined Ghs5,000 each multiplied by 3?

You also admitted that the Supreme Court granted all that the applicants, Torgbiga Wenya III and Others filed for:

2. So how come the “Awadada-at-large” wants all the clever Anlos to reason with him that we should wait for a judicial committee of Anlo traditional council to decide on part of a case already quashed by the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana?

3.Who even formed a new Anlo traditional council as claimed by the “Awadada-at-large” in his write-up?

In fact, anyone antagonizing HRM Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo and HRM Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Mamaga of Anlo at this stage is just fighting with the wind. As Torgbiga Wenya and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor bring development to their people and Anlo Kingdom.

As great writers say, “Amalgamation is better than antagonizing”. The youths of Anlo land, support those who are for development and not those who are just desperate for nothing.