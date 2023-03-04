Torgbiga Wenya III Sets out Development Road Maps for Anlo Kingdom

In a press conference that took place on Thursday, February 2, 2023, in his Palace, Tegbi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region, Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo Kingdom sets out road maps for development of the Anlo kingdom.

And calls for peace and unity among his people, made up of all the 36 states of Anlo and the Ewe land.

Torgbiga calls on his chiefs and people to focus on development and unity of their dear land, which hasn’t been the case for some years now.

He also inaugurated the Anlo Governing Council of Elders made up of very prominent and distinguished citizens of Anlo land to spearhead peace, progress and development of the Anlo kingdom.

Torgbiga used the opportunity to touch on the court case that characterized his installation processes. And the supreme court of Ghana, which is the apex court of the land ruled in their favour. He also dispelled some mischievous comments made by some people on the ruling.

He therefore, reiterated his commitment in working with other chiefs for the development of Anlo land. For his paramount interest is for Anlo land to develop and progress in unity not inundated with misunderstandings and conflicts.

As a great orator, Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo Kingdom also spoke on the historical migration of the Ewes of West Africa, which his forebear, Torgbiga Wenya the first led from Nortsie to their present home. And how he founded towns and villages throughout their migration and finally settled at Anloga, which is the traditional capital of all the 36 states of Anlo.

Other Chiefs, including Torgbi Addo VIII, the paramount chief of Klikor also spoke and reaffirmed his unflinching support for Torgbiga Wenya III. He stated that, how he led the installation of the current Torgbi Sri III, the same way he led the installation of Torgbiga Wenya III, Dutor of Anlo and Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Mamaga of Anlo.

On his part, Torgbi Dzisam, Dufia of Norlorpi stated, the name “Torgbiga Wenya” has always being with them and nobody can erase the role Torgbiga Wenya I played for the Ewes in general and Anlos in particular.

And he is ready to die for the reign of Torgbiga Wenya III to remain forever. And Torgbiga Wenya II was installed by his father before Torgbi Adeladze II was installed.

One elder stateman, Mr. Ben Mensah, who was a Striking force Commander of the Ghana Police Service also raised his concern about some chieftaincy anomalies and deceits among some of the chiefs. And called on Torgbiga Wenya III, to work hard with their support to correct all those anomalies.

Present at the programme were the Mamaga of Anlo, Mamaga Abui Buiekpor II, Torgbi Gawu V, Dufia of Tegbi, Torgbi Akwaah III, Dutor of Alakple, Torgbi Patamia V of Srogboe, Torgbi Korkudzea of Klikor, Hunor Agumenu Korkortor Dziekpor, Mr. Makafui Kofi Wornya, NPP Volta Regional Chairman, Clergy men, Chiefs, Queens and people of Anlo, among others.

By Charles Atsyatsya