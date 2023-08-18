Torgbigah Adamah urges unity, peace ahead of Sométutu Za 2023

Torgbi Adamah III, Paramount Chief and President of the Somé Traditional Council has called for peace and unity among all Indigenes of the area ahead of the celebration of this year’s Sométutu Za.

The festival which is usually celebrated on the third Saturday in November each year had been on hold for sometime now due to some chieftaincy related issues and other challenges.

It is celebrated by the Somé people of Agbozume, Denu, Hedranawo, and Adafienu (Three town) as well as surrounding communities to commemorate their migration from Keta in 1792-94 after the Keta–Anloga War.

The two-week long festival will officially start with an open day at Mama Ana Shrine and reconciliation day throughout the Agbozume town on November 11, 2023, and be followed by Church activities in all the Somé towns on November 12, 2023.

Other activities include visitation to tourist sites, unity touch light relay, Mini durbar, fun games, boat race, beach soccer women’s forum, health walk, and quiz competition among students.

The rest are the joint solidarity political rally, youth forum, SHS debate, cultural display, beauty pageant, Art and craft exhibition, Torgbiga to sit in state to receive homage, Children’s durbar.

The festival will be climaxed with a grand durbar of Chiefs and Queen mothers and Elders on Saturday November 25, at Agbozume the traditional capital of Somé.

Torgbi Adamah speaking at the launch of the festival in Accra on Saturday, August 12, said it was important for all Indigenes and residents of Somé to unite and pull together for the socio-economic transformation of the traditional area.

“We must all understand that we are one people from one ancestry with a common destiny and purpose – Divisions squabbles and rancour will only retard our progress as a people. Let us all put the past behind us and work hand-in-hand with fellow feeling for one another and by the help of the Almighty God, we can achieve our objectives and see a better and prosperous Somé,” he said.

Torgbi Adamah called on all Indigenes of the area and for that matter all the people of the Volta region to be proud of their origin as Ewe people and inculcate the habit of speaking the Ewe language and the cultural values of the Ewe people in the younger generation, adding it was disheartening to see some Ewes especially the youth shying away from speaking their mother tongue.

The Makorsor of Somé advised the youth to eschew social vices and hold fast to only what was good and beneficial to society as they were the future leaders of the area and the nation as a whole.

He assured of his continuous commitment to the cause of the Traditional Area and promised to continue to work with all his Divisional and Sub Chiefs as well the Queen mothers and Elders towards a peaceful, united and prosperous Somé.

Numo Blafo Akotia Amaetu III, a board member of the National Peace Council (NPC) who graced the launching event, noted the praised the century old bond that had existed between the Ewe people and the Ga’s and called for the consolidation of that bond towards peaceful coexistence and development in the coming years.

He enjoined all people of Somé to rally behind their Paramount Chief towards a memorable and successful festival and for the realization of collective development goals for the area.

He said it was the mandate of the Peace Council to work with all traditional councils in the country to ensure peaceful coexistence, unity and development at all times, adding no nation can develop in an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy, but in peace, togetherness and unity of purpose.

Numo Blafo Akotia Amaetu, assured of the Peace Council’s commitment to supporting the Somé Traditional Council and and all Traditional Council’s in the country to ensure peace, unity tolerance and development at all times.

The 2023 Sométutu Za is being celebrated on the theme: “Uniting all of Somé for her total development.”