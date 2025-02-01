Torgbui Akamu V Denies Allegations Over Lotto Dispute

The Communication Unit of Torgbui Akamu V has strongly denied allegations circulating on social media that link the traditional leader to a dispute over unpaid lotto winnings.

In a press statement, the unit clarified that Torgbui Akamu V was not involved in the conflict as a disputing party but had only stepped in to mediate and facilitate a peaceful resolution. However, as the process progressed, the parties involved strayed from their initial positions, making it difficult for him to continue his role as a mediator. As a result, he withdrew from the matter to avoid further complications.

The statement further expressed concern that certain individuals have resorted to legal action in an apparent attempt to damage Torgbui Akamu V’s reputation, especially in light of his bid to become a member of the Council of State.

“We urge the public to disregard this diabolical publication and the contempt it deserves,” the statement read, reaffirming that Torgbui Akamu V remains a respected and committed leader dedicated to serving his community with integrity and fairness.

The Communication Unit called on the public to ignore the misleading reports and assured that Torgbui Akamu V remains focused on his leadership duties.

We are aware that this is being fuelled by an opponent in the impeding elections .

Tne Council of State position, the statement noted, is an honorable one that requires a person of unquestionable character , integrity and honesty.

“Engaging in dirty politics and malicious publications is a rather unfortunate and shameful to say the least,” the statement noted.

