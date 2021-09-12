Torgbui Amegavieso laid to rest in Avenorpeme

Togbe Amegavieso V, the ‘Dusifiaga’ of Avenor Traditional Area, has been laid to rest in a colourful traditional ceremony on Saturday September 11 at Avenorpeme.

Torgbui Amegavieso V, known in private life as James Kwabla Kposu was born on January 1, 1920 in Avenorpeme, the traditional capital of the Akatsi South Municipality in the Volta Region.

His parents were Dumega Abotsi Kposu of Avenorperme and Mama Tolo of Atiavi-Glime, all of blessed memories.

Following the demise of Torgbui Amegavieso IV in 1960, the Amegavieso royal stool became vacant during which the kingmakers from the Royal family embarked on a series of meetings in search for a suitable and competent successor.

The late Amegavieso was subsequently confined and enstooled on February 2, in 1960 with the stool name Torgbui Amegavieso V, the ‘Dutor’ of Avenor and the ‘Dusifiaga’ of the Avenor Traditional area until his departure to the ancestors on June 26, 2020.

Togbe Dorgloh Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of the Avenor Traditional Council during a gathering of Chiefs and people from the Eweland and beyond, described the late Amegavieso as one of the longest serving rulers in Avenor, where he was never afraid to take a stand and “would do so frankly but politely”.

In a glowing tribute from the Avenor Traditional Council, Togbe Dorgloh said the late Chief witnessed the inauguration of the Avenor Traditional Council on December 14, 2017 as some of his final duties.

He stated that the late ruler brought a very rich experience and invaluable knowledge to the activities of the Council.

“He was very instrumental in the installation and outdooring of the sitting Paramount Chief, Domefiaga and Awadada of Avenor, as well as the establishment and the inauguration of the Avenor Traditional Council by collaborating with the other two Senior Wing Chiefs respectively for the realisation of his dream.”

“His devotion to the many responsibilities that faced before and after the Council inauguration was exemplary. He was therefore sworn in as one of the pioneer council members.”

“Torgbui Amegavieso V did not only see Canaan with his eyes, but set foot on its soil before his demise,” the statement said.

Other tributes from the Tsali-Dallah family, children, Chiefs, his two wives, as well as religious and political leaders were paid to the late Right-Wing Chief of Avenor.

The final funeral rites saw several traditional warriors from the various Royal units of Avenor display rich culture and tradition.

Also in attendance were, Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament, Mr Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Samuel Nugblega, former Parliamentary aspirant for Akatsi South NDC, the Clergy, chiefs and queen mother’s from outside Avenor.

Some chiefs who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the event, maintained that the late Amegavieso V was a strong pillar who was always seeking for peace and unity among the Chiefs of Avenor.

Torgbui left behind two widows, 12 children, 35 grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.