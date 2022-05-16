Torgbui Fiti in Kenya for five-day Africities Summit

Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, will be participating in the ninth edition of Africities Summit scheduled to take place from May 17-21, in Kisumu, Kenya.

The Summit, which is being organised by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa), the umbrella body of sub-national and local governments of Africa would be under the high patronage of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Organised in collaboration with the government of Kenya, the Council of Governors of Kenya, and the Kisumu County government, the Summit is on the theme: “The Role of Intermediary Cities in the Implementation of Agenda 2030 of the United Nations and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.”

A press release from the Aflao Traditional Council copied to the Ghana News Agency said Torgbui Fiti would be representing the Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa in the capacity as the vice-president at the largest democratic gathering organised on the continent.

“Apart from the summit meeting, he will meet some African leaders and high-level city mayors and government officials aimed at investment and development opportunities.

Torgbui Fiti would be expected home immediately after the summit,” the release said.

The Africities Summit is the most important dialogue platform on decentralisation and local governance taking place in Africa on a triennial basis over a five-day period alternately in different regions of Africa.

It brings together over 5,000 participants representing all relevant stakeholders interested in the improvement of the role of sub-national and local governments in the development and integration of Africa.

Participants in the Summit would be Ministers of State, African Union institutions, including the African Union Commission and the Regional Economic Communities, leaders of sub-national governments, Civil Society Organisations and the private sector.

Other participants are; researchers and academia, traditional and moral authorities, the diaspora and Afro-descendants organisations, African and international financial institutions, and development partners.