Torgbui Sri praises Opoku Prempeh’s commitment and hard work

THE Awoamefia of Anlo State, Torgbui Sri III has urged Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to keep his focus on the good works he has been doing for the nation as he is solidly behind him.

The Awoamefia made these remarks at his palace in Anloga during a courtesy call by Dr. Prempeh on Wednesday, 8th May 2024. Torgbui Sri expressed his happiness seeing his son the Energy Minister and asked him to often visit his palace.

He encouraged the Energy Minister to continue with the hard work that has characterized his tenure as a public official. “I am solidly behind you and I want you to keep being focused. What is ahead of you is greater and so do not be distracted by anything” the Awoamefia told Dr. Prempeh.

On his part, Dr. Prempeh recalled the long-standing father-son relations between himself and the Torgbui Sri on the back of which he embarked on the visit.

The Energy Minister also recounted the beautiful relationship between his grandfather the Asantehene and Torgbui Sri on which basis the Asantehene visited the Awoamefia some time back.

Further discussions between the two centered on the enduring partnership between government and traditional leadership in our country, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity, dialogue, and development.

“I have enormous confidence in Ghana’s future, where the political class and traditional authorities work together harmoniously for the advancement of the growth and prosperity of the people,” Dr. Prempeh said.