Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII Tours Flood Prone Areas

Source: Michael Foli Jackidy

‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, has commenced a tour of various communities under his jurisdiction.

The expedition, which began at Sakome on Friday, March 22, is expected to end on Thursday, March 28, ahead of Easter festivities.

Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, who is also the head of the Bate Clan, speaking with News Ghana, noted that the tour aimed to interact with and identify challenges of the communities ahead of the rainy season and the next farming season.

“The rainy season is almost here. l want to get closer to my people to know how best l can help them prepare adequately for next farming season since these communities are potential flood areas,” he noted.

He further stated that the one-week tour, which commenced from Sakome, an enclave which is under his jurisdiction and his heritage would include other areas such as Blamezado, Devegodo, Atiavi, Atime, Avele, Tsiame, Netime, and the surrounding farming communities in the Keta Municipality.

He reassured the communities to remain calm for all necessary plans would be put in place to deal with any challenges that may hinder them from performing their normal farming activities.

According to Torgbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, he prioritises his people and their safety, hence, the commencement of the tour. The tour that started from Sakome to other communities will end back at Sakome.

Torgbui Dzokoto Gligui urged all communities to cooperate with his team during the tour to help mitigate the plight of residents in the area. The tour that started from Sakome to other communities is expected to end back in Sakome on Thursday 28.