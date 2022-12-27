Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V tells the secret behind Ziope’s progresses

Torgbui Vizaze Adzaho V, Awadada of Ziope Traditional Area says the area has achieved many successes as a result of the unity and peace in the area.

He said the traditional area, which comprises of 38 Communities and Chiefs was basking in lots of development projects such as school projects, water facilities, health centres, among others due to the unity, peace and tranquility prevailing in the area.

Conveying his Christmas and New Year message via Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, Awadada commended the Chiefs, Queen mothers, Tsiamis, Stool fathers, among others for helping to achieve these successes.

He also thanked God for his mercies; adding although they achieved a lot, the year had not been a rosy one for the traditional area in the year 2022, but they needed to thank Him for everything He has done.

The Awadada called for sustained support as working together they would win and individually they were like one drop, but together in unity, they were like an ocean.

Torgbui Adzaho V, who is also the Acting President of Ziope Traditional Area, reminded the Chiefs and Queen mothers of their End of Year General Meeting slated for December 31 at Ziope, the Traditional Seat.