Torgbuiga Tamtia VI Enstooled As Paramount Chief For Botoku After 15 Years

The rich Ghanaian culture was on full display in the Botoku Traditional Area of the North Dayi District in the Volta Region, during the installation of Torgbuiga Tamtia VI as the new Paramount Chief for the area.

Torgbuiga Tamtia, after being confined in the ancestral stool room for days, was finally outdoored to the admiration of the general public who had converged at the Botoku Chief’s palace to pay homage to their young chief.

Known in private life as Adolphus Osom Azu, Togbuiga Tamtia VI was unanimously endorsed by the kingmakers of the area to ascend the throne which has been vacant for the past 15 years.

In his goodwill message to his people, the young businessman promised to unite all feuding factions in the area’s protracted chieftaincy dispute which has denied Botoku a resounding development.

He stressed the need for peace in the area, which he believed would not only bring the needed development to Botoku but also promote unity amongst indigenes of the area.

He decried the area’s developmental deficit despite its potential, promising to use his office and network to bring the needed change and development desired by his people.

Torgbuiga Tamtia VI, who has since been outdoored by the kingmakers as the paramount chief of Botoku is expected to take office as the President of the Botoku Traditional Council ahead of his formal presentation to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs for formal introduction and onward gazettion.