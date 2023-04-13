Torkpo Stephen Foundation Organises Football Tournament for Peace

Torkpo Stephen Foundation, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) in collaboration with Abroso Group of Companies, has organised a football tournament to round off this year’s Easter festivities at Ave-Havi in the Akatsi North district of the Volta region.

The tournament (Gala) was to promote peace and unity among indigenes and residents of the district especially the youth.

In all, sixteen football teams took part in the four-day event, an increase from the eight teams, that took part in the maiden edition the Foundation organised during the 2022 Easter festivities.

This Easter’s tournament was climaxed on Sunday, April 9, with the overall winner and the 2nd, 3rd and 4th runners up taking home trophies, jerseys and cash prizes.

Ave-Havi Shining Stars FC emerged overall winners.

Ave- Afiadenyigba New Stars FC, Nuaxorve Target FC and Ave-Sanyi/Fiave Rangers FC placed 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions respectively.

Dr. Stephen Torkpo a three-time parliamentary candidate hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi North constituency, speaking at a grand ceremony to climax the event, said the football tournament was to harmonize peace and unity among the people of the area going into the political season.

He is making his fourth attempt at the primary against incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Mr. Peter Nortsu Kotoe,

The Parliamentary aspirant, who is also a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana, said, it had always been his desire to see a peaceful, united and prosperous Akatsi North “despite our political differences.”

“We are all aware of the tensions and agitations that sometimes characterizes political seasons – that is why we are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that regardless of our political differences, peace and unity prevails among our people, especially the exuberant youth of the area,” he said.

Dr. Torkpo a native of Ave-Havi is credited with several developmental efforts within the Akatsi North district, in the fields of education, sports, health, agriculture, apprenticeship support programs among others.

He is hopeful of winning the upcoming parliamentary primaries and to go on to become the new Member of Parliament for the Akatsi North constituency.

He further promised to continue to do his best in the improvement of the socio-economic life of the people of the area and called on the NDC delegates to do the needful by voting massively for him in the primary “to put an end to the dwindling electoral fortunes of the party in Akatsi North, and also to together achieve our dreams of a better and prosperous Akatsi North.”