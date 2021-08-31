Torrential rain causes havoc in Sissala East

Torrential rainfall in the Month of August caused a lot of havoc to properties including homes and farmlands in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region.

Mr Issahaku Gbanha Issahaku, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), told the GNA in Tumu that since the offset of the rains between July and August several acres of farmlands had been submerged.

Mr Gbanha noted that some 1,349 acres of farmlands had been affected by floods cutting across all communities in the area, while 136 houses collapsed due to the excessive rainfall.

He said some major roads were also badly affected with either bridges totally washed away or overrun as a result of the flooding.

He mentioned the most affected areas as Kassena, Tenvielli, Navariwie, Bakwala, Duu and Wahabu, where roads, bridges and housed collapsed.

He said, “there’s still more rains to come and the farmers and the inhabitants should take caution in whatever they indulge in and prepare”.

He indicated, however, that these figures were the ones available as his team was still assessing damages left by the flood as it is still raining.