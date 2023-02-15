Torrential rains cause havoc at Kwameseikrom

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc at Kwameseikrom, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono region, rendering scores of residents homeless.

The downpour, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered, started in the community around 1700 hours on Monday, February 12, and caused extensive damage to personal belongings and property.

More than 16 houses, including school and church buildings were badly affected by the rains, which ripped-off roofing and uprooted some trees in the community.

No casualty was reported and some of the affected residents were currently perching with relatives and friends.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister and some key staff of the Jaman South Municipal Assembly, including officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation, had since visited and consoled the affected people.

She advised the people to have comfort in God, and appealed to wealthy citizens in the area as well as philanthropic organisations, individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the people.

Mad Owusu Banahene urged the residents to plant more trees to serve as windbreaks, and asked them to desist from putting structures in water ways.

The Regional Minister entreated potential developers in the area to engage architects whenever they intended to build houses or structures not to put up buildings at wind paths.