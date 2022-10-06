Torrential rains destroys Sunyani West Roads and Bridges

Floodwaters produced by torrential rain over the weekend shut down many roadways, washed out bridges in Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region thereby paralyzing both Transport and Food Economy of the Municipal Capital Odumasi.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene, the Sunyani west Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Kusi Boadum together with Municipal engineers have been out assessing damage and finding immediate solution to some of the damages.

Among the damages inspected by the team were Ahanyani River Bridge, which has cave in, odumase – Nsansama – Addai road, Odumase – Kwatire Adentia – Badu Road all have been submerged

All these farming communities in the Sunyani West Municipality are inaccessible due to the recent downpour those farming communities have been cut off from the capital Odumase.

This is because construction works being undertaken on some bridges by a contractor working on the road have been left unfinished giving the way for the recent floodwaters to destroy one of the four unfinished bridges.

The areas of the Kobedi portion of the Sunyani-Techiman highway appear to have been the hardest hit by the downpour.

The Sunyani west Municipal Chief Executive, Evans Kusi Boadum blamed on abandoned road project in the area for the flooding.

The MCE assured those farming communities to remain calm while sourcing for immediate solution to the cut off.

He further said the contractor working on the bridges have been contact to come and fix the problem to enable farmers bring their food stuffs to Odumasi market.

Hon. Boadum reiterated that the deplorable nature of the roads are greatly affecting every aspect of their daily lives, including education, health, and farming activities adding that not only do residents struggle with un-motorable roads, but also some communities are cut off from the district capital, Odomase, as a results of the uncompleted bridges.

Some affected areas are Addoe, Tainso, Abisu, Kwamekrakrom, Ntrikrom among others, However, more cash crops and foodstuffs are stuck in theses communities due to the collapse of the bridges.

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene assured that her outfit together with the Assembly were taking steps to ensure that the problem is addressed within the shortest possible time.

She said that was not the first time they have been confronted by similar situation at the same areas because of some negligence of some contractors, however, they went there to access the situation.

Mad. Owusu Banahene said residents are not able to cross to the other side, to access the district capital.

The Minister said going to the farm has become a herculean task due to the nature of the roads, adding that farmers’ crops are usually destroyed because they get submerged in floods.

She said the bridges on the road is gradually giving way, reiterating the need for the contractor to fix the bridges to aid movement and trade.

Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene said she has instructed the Assembly to engage and collaborate with the contractor involved soonest to assist with immediate measures for the people to bring their foodstuffs to the capital Odumasi.

Commenting on the Kobedi situation, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene said her office, just after the incident commissioned a team of engineers including military personnel at the 494 Engineer Department of the Three Garrison Battalion (3BN) of the Liberation Barracks, Sunyani devise means to ensure how best the situation at that point on the stretch could be tackled immediately to ensure vehicular movement which according to her it has been done.

She said the engineers were led by Warrant Officer Grade One (WO1) Hammond Okai, the Troop Commander, 494 Engineer Department of the 3BN and Mr Harold Atobra Acheampong, the Bono Regional Highway Engineer.