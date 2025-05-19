Torrential Rains Flood Accra, Stranding Commuters on Key Highway

Heavy rainfall pounded Ghana’s capital Sunday afternoon, triggering severe flooding along the Pokuase–Amasaman road that paralyzed traffic for hours.

The deluge, which began around 3:00 p.m., transformed the critical artery between Ofankor Barrier and Mile 7 into an impassable waterway, trapping hundreds of vehicles in gridlock stretching from St. John’s Hospital to Ofankor.

Eyewitness footage showed floodwaters swallowing cars whole as frustrated drivers abandoned their vehicles. Residential neighborhoods adjacent to the highway also reported inundation, renewing scrutiny of Accra’s inadequate drainage systems that routinely fail during rainy seasons.

While local authorities confirmed no casualties, the incident marks yet another flood-related disruption for the flood-prone capital. Similar events in recent years have repeatedly exposed vulnerabilities in urban infrastructure despite government pledges to address the issue.