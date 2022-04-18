Tortsogbeza ‘OBAAPA Women and Children’s day marked in South Tongu

OBAAPA Development Foundation (ODF), a non-governmental organisation, has held its third OBAAPA Women and Children’s Day event as part of this year’s Tortsogbeza Festival.

The Tortsogbeza Festival is celebrated by the people of Sokpoe in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The ODF supports the development of women and children through advocacy, projects, and programmes.

The Day was on the theme: “Queenmothers as advocates and community Change Agents-Addressing issues of child protection, adolescent sexual reproductive health rights and the fight against harmful cultural practices”.

It was attended by queen mothers from within and outside the region, who took turns to mentor the youth to be responsible adults in future.

Nana Hemaa Awindor, the Executive Director of ODF, in a welcome address, said it was the organisation’s focus to keep engaging women and other groups on important issues such as exclusive breastfeeding, fight against early child marriages, and teenage pregnancy and its repercussions.

She said parents must prioritise their children’s education regardless of their challenges.

Togbe Kadzi Soga Il, the Paramount Chief of Sokpoe Traditional Area, who chaired the event, commended the ODF for its benevolent activities over the years.

He appealed to all sons and daughters of Sokpoe, both home and abroad, “to bring the good things from around the globe to the area.”

Mama Adzesu Il, Paramount Queenmother of Sokpoe, said the development of the area must be a key focal point of every citizen.

Mrs Grace Karbo, Integrated Programmes Director of World Vision, sponsors of the event, reiterated the commitment to championing the development of the girl-child and women in society.

Madam Esinam Tekpor, the South Tongu District Girls Education Officer, Ghana Education Service, said girls must be empowered to enable them to fight against violent acts against them.

A cooking competition with focus on local dishes, to showcase one of the important roles of women, saw 10 groups drawn from the 20 clans of Sokpoe participating, which was sponsored by Tasty Tom, producers of Tasty Tom tin tomatoes.

The event, held at the Durber grounds, was partnered by Nukulenu, UNICEF, and Marie Stopes Ghana, a leading network of caring professionals, delivering sexual and reproductive health services.

The chiefs, queenmothers, and elders enstooled Mrs Grace Karbo as a Development Queen of Sokpoe, with the stool name Mama Dzramido l.

‘Tortsogbeza’ which literally means River Crossing, commemorates the historic crossing of the Volta Lake by the ancestors before they first settled on the Sokpoe Land.