The Tema Senior High School Old Students Association (TOSA) has donated assorted hygiene enhancing items to students and staff of its alma mater.

The items included 21 pieces of Veronica buckets with metallic stand, packs of tissue rolls, 93 gallons of hand wash, five pieces of soap dispenser, 62 bottles of mechanical spray bottles and several bottles of hand sanitizers.

Mrs Mercy Mensah-Addo, National President of TOSA, presenting the PPE to school authorities, said the old students were augmenting the government’s supplies, saying government could not shoulder all the school’s responsibilities as many institutions and schools were all depending on it.

“We are happy to say that so far we haven’t heard any bad news coming from the school and we want to keep things that way so we thought of bringing these things to help keep the students and staff safe, ” she added.

Mrs Mensah-Addo said “we know the students have started their exams and we pray that they continue to keep the protocols and make very good use of the items we are presenting today.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr Emmanuel Kobina Baidoo, headmaster of Temasco, expressed gratitude to TOSA for the gesture, saying the PPE had come at the right time and assured that they would be used judiciously.

In an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Mercy Mensah-Addo said the association had plans to support the school in other areas and was therefore consulting the school authorities on how best to help.

She said “we spoke about the wall, if we can come together and raise it, and put some barbwire on it, it will keep the students in and also prevent outsiders from coming into the school. There are so many other things we are thinking of doing and we are doing our best to come together and help our school.”

