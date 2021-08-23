TOSA holds workshop for final year students

Temasco Old Student Association (TOSA), in collaboration with the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the school, has organized an educational workshop for the final year students.

The programme was aimed at inspiring the final year students to take their studies seriously and aspire to excel in the upcoming West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

The event, which was on the theme: “Leveraging- building success beyond SHS,” was also to prepare the minds of the students to endeavour to succeed after completion of Senior High School.

Mr Kwadwo Baah, a Higher Equipment Operator at Meridian Port Services (MPS) and a Multimedia Consultant, told the Ghana News Agency that the programme allowed the old students to give back to the school.

Mr Baah, who is an old student, explained that the school had made a lot of investment in their lives hence the need to support the current crop of students to maintain the tradition of the school.

Dr Philip Mensah, a lecturer at the Pentecost University College, told the students that research had proven that they were four stages of learning according to the VARK module of learning.

He said visual learners learn best by seeing graphic displays such as charts, diagrams, illustrations, handouts, and videos while aural learners learn best by hearing information as they tend to get a great deal out of lectures and were good at remembering things they were told.

Mr Isaac Afrieye Boadu, General Manager for Dean Haven Ventures and County Representative for Lofty Homes Ghana Limited, reminded the students that education was key to everyday life hence the need to take their final exams seriously.

He emphasized the need to network while in school, adding that, “networking is key to one’s success.”

Mr Isaac Koranteg, a Civil Engineer, cautioned the students to abstain from sexual relationships and focus on their studies.

Other stakeholders charged the participants to take their academics seriously and be abreast with current affairs.