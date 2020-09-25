Mr Peter Dawuni, the Northern Regional Manager of Zoomlion said about 79 Senior High Schools (SHSs) and 5,200 Basic Schools in the region are expected to be disinfected towards the re-opening of schools on October 5, 2020.

He said the exercise marked the third phase of the national disinfection exercise and was expected to be completed before re-opening date as directed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Dawuni who was speaking to Journalists in Tamale said the exercise was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

“It forms part of the government’s measures to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and also safeguard SHSs and Basic school children from attracting the virus to complete their academic calendar.

Chief Justice Sully, the Headmaster of Tiyumba S/D School, the first to be disinfected, thanked the government and Zoomlion for the exercise.

According to him, his teaching and non- teaching staff were prepared to welcome the students back to school, adding, “All COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place to ensure that the students observe them.”

He said his school had more classrooms to accommodate the students and to ensure social/physical distancing.“We will also enforce the “No face/nose mask no entry’ rule; in fact, that that is the school’s new logo and we are expecting about 180 students”.

The team from Tiyumba S/D School moved to Kalponhin S.D.A School and Bamba International Academy Complex, both in the Tamale North Constituency.