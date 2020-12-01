A total of 739 eligible voters in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region are set to take part in the special voting of the 2020 elections, Mr Henry Agaabil Adeeze, the District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed.

The voting, which would be done on December 1, would comprise EC officials, security personnel and journalists, who would be on duty on December 7.

This was made known at the reactivation of the district Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) in Bongo, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

It brought together representatives from state institutions like the EC, NCCE, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), religious and traditional authorities, women and youth groups, Civil Society Organizations, media and political parties activists among others.

According to the District Director all was set for the special voting to take place as all the elections materials had been received while coronavirus pandemic protocols would be enforced.

Mr Adeeze disclosed that the district had a total of 59,457 voters that would take part in the forthcoming polls across 123 polling stations.

The District Director therefore encouraged voters to respect all the electoral rules to ensure that there was peace during the conduct of the elections.

Ms Alice Ndego, the District Director of the NCCE indicated that the 2020 elections just like every general election would be keenly contested and therefore tension was likely to be recorded and added that 16 places in the district had been identified by the Ghana Police Service as hotspots.

She said it was therefore imperative for stakeholders to work together to sustain the peace, cement the democratic credentials of the country and accelerate sustainable national development.

“The Inter-Party Dialogue Committee as a unifying body which can promote peace and resolve conflicts before, during and after the 2020 elections in order to enhance political, economic and social progress stability.

She implored the IPDC to help monitor and report cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the elections and the maintenance of public order.

The District Director explained that the Committee was responsible to intensify education and further focus attention on mediation and help resolve petty conflicts that have the potential to mar election.

Ms Ndego appealed to the leadership of political parties to employ activities that would promote and maintain the prevailing peace in the district for continued development.

“It is about choosing leaders to properly represent the people of Bongo and to bring development to the district, this election should not divide us or create violence, we must remain united even after election,” she added.

Reverend Father Moses Yeboah, the Catholic Parish Priest of St Anne’s Parish, Bongo, admonished the youth not to allow themselves to used to cause mayhem during the elections.