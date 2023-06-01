Total Woman Network donates sanitary pads to Ada West schools

As part of the events to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Total Woman Network (TWN), a non-governmental organization based in Teshie, has distributed sanitary pads to some school girls in the Ada West District.

Some of the girls who benefited were from Primary and Junior High School as well as Ma Davunu Junior High School, all within the district.

The school girls were also taught about period hygiene, including how to correctly use sanitary towels and maintain appropriate menstrual hygiene.

Miss Edna Quartey, Founder of Total Woman Network, who presented the items, encouraged the girls to feel comfortable with their menstrual cycle.

She emphasized that most girls were unaware of their menstrual cycle and its implications for cleanliness.

She commended Mr. Bismarck Dodoo, Chief Executive Officer of Regal Roofing Company, for supporting the TWN initiative as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

She urged the Government to reconsider the proposed taxes on sanitary pads, arguing that “these young girls are already unable to afford them, let alone pay additional taxes,” which would raise their costs.

She also urged the Government to ensure that the cost of sanitary pads was cheaper on the market.

Some of the school girls commended Total Woman Network for its generosity and encouraged other organizations to follow suit.