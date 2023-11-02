TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC – Notice of closure of register of members

TOTALENERGIES announces the payment of an Interim Dividend of GH¢0.4030 in respect of the 2023 Financial Year.

Qualifying date

All shareholders registered in the books of TOTALENERGIES at the close of business on Friday, December 8, 2023, will qualify for the interim dividend.

Closure of Register

The Register of shareholders will be closed from Monday December 11, 2023, to Thursday December 14, 2023 (both dates inclusive)

Ex-Dividend Date

In view of the foregoing, the ex-dividend date has been set as Wednesday, December 06, 2023. Consequently, an investor purchasing TOTALENERGIES shares before this date will be entitled to the interim dividend. However, an investor buying TOTALENERGIES shares on or after Wednesday, December 06 2023, will not be entitled to the interim dividend.

Dividend Payment Date

Dividends will be paid from December 15, 2023, ending on or before December 29, 2023.