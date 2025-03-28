TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC presents ‘Facts Behind the Figures’ to Ghana Stock Exchange

TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC took its turn at the “Facts Behind the Figures” forum, a platform created by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) for listed companies to engage with key stakeholders, investors, and the public.

Addressing participants at the event, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Olufemi Babajide stated that the Company recorded a sales revenue of GHC 6.1bn in 2024, representing a growth of 11% over the previous year. He added that the Company recorded an increase in profit after tax from GHC169m in 2023 to GHC 277m in 2024.

The Management Committee of the Company took turns to highlight various aspects of the Company’s contribution to the Ghanaian economy. These include the direct and indirect employment of over 6,700 Ghanaians through its ecosystem of staff, Dealers, suppliers, contractors, and transporters. The Company also employs local resources for its day-to-day operations to support local businesses. Its contractors and transporters benefit from financial, technical, and training support to enhance their operations for the benefit of the downstream oil and gas sector. As a development partner, and a large taxpayer, the Company contributed about GHC 1.7bn to Ghana’s tax revenue in 2024.

Under its Young Dealer Scheme, the Company provides opportunity for customer attendants to become station managers (Dealers) without any startup capital. The Company provides full and interest-free financial support worth over GHC 280m per month to more than 230 of such Dealers. The Company’s biennial Startupper of the Year Challenge identifies and nurtures young entrepreneurs to establish and manage their own businesses, thereby contributing to youth employment through entrepreneurial training, financial support and publicity of their businesses. So far, over 60 young entrepreneurs with twelve 12 winners have benefitted from this programme through financial packages worth over GHC 4.8m including training, publicity, coaching, and technical support.

In addition, the Company’s Young Graduate Program recruits young Ghanaians from Ghana’s public universities and trains them both locally and internationally to assume managerial roles. So far 39 Ghanaian youth have benefitted from this programme and currently occupy various roles within and outside the Company. TotalEnergies Ghana has also made positive impact on communities through scholarships to over 200 students in tertiary institutions, donations, sponsorships of innovative programmes, tree planting, beach cleaning, and career fairs, among others as part its CSR activities.

Mrs. Hannah Afriyie, the Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality Manager, highlighted that the Company’s long-term Sustainability Ambition & Framework dubbed “Our 5 Levers for Sustainable Change”, which is focused on the management of Energy Consumption, Carbon Emissions, Environment, Our Communities and Care.

Key initiatives undertaken so far include solarisation of its service stations in pursuit of net zero, biodiversity assessments, proactive societal risk management, improved staff gender ratio, strong and effective collaboration with the union, educational support program for its staff, engagement of physically challenged persons, mandatory human rights training for contractors and enforcement of sustainability practices in contracts with suppliers.

Speaking on Governance, Mr. Rexford Adomako-Bonsu, a Director of the Company, highlighted the Company’s principle of zero-tolerance for non-compliance, and the implementation of robust internal controls. This has resulted in the Company’s key achievement in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality including ISO 4500:2018 certification for occupational health and safety, ISO 9001:2015 for quality internal controls and ISO 14001:2015 for environment.

In concluding remarks, the Managing Director, Mr. Olufemi Babajide expressed optimism that the Company’s performance would improve further in 2025 due to the robust strategies adopted by the Board and the Management Committee of the Company. He thanked shareholders and investors for their continued support.