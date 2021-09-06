TotalEnergies to assist Iraq in improving electricity supply

TotalEnergies, the Iraqi Ministries for oil and electricity, and the National Investment Commission have signed agreements covering several projects in the Basra region, for the sustainable development of the Basra Region Natural Resources to improve the country’s electricity supply.

This includes the construction and operation of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 1 GWp to supply electricity to the grid in the Basra region.

The deal also include construction of a new gas-gathering network and treatment units, and construction of a large-scale seawater treatment unit.

The projects represent a total investment of approximately 10 billion dollars. The company, with the support of the Iraqi authorities, will invest in installations to recover gas that is being flared on three oil fields.