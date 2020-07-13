Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their deepest sympathy to Serge Aurier on the lost his brother [Christopher Aurier] who passed on in Toulouse, France in the early hours of Monday, July 13.

According to report, Christopher Aurier suffered severe injuries after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The club confirmed the news in the morning while offering their support for the right back who featured in their 2-1 win over Arsenal in Sunday’s North London derby.

“The club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning,” a statement from the club read.

“We are supporting Serge at this difficult time and we ask that the privacy of the player and his family is respected.

“Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

