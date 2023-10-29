Tottenham maintains their lead in the Premier League, with Arsenal close behind

Tottenham assured they remain leaders for another week as they kicked off the weekend’s actions with a 2-1 win away to Crystal Palace on Friday.

After a goalless first half, Tottenham had a stroke of luck with the opening goal, when Joel Ward stuck out a leg to try and block James Maddison’s effort, which looked to be heading well wide, and deflected the ball into his own net.

Son Hueng-min then continued his excellent recent form with Tottenham’s second goal, which came from their first shot on target in the game.

Andrew Ayer scored an excellent effort for Palace in the 94th minute, but there was no time for a second goal.

Arsenal moved into second place with a routine 5-0 win at home to bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Although Gabriel Jesus was out with a hamstring injury, his replacement Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick with goals after 28, 50 and 58 minutes. Fabio Viera netted an 88th-minute penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu added a fifth in injury time.

Brentford ended Chelsea’s recent recovery with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge, thanks to second half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo.

An away win looked unlikely at halftime after the first 45 minutes saw one-way traffic to the Brentford penalty area as Chelsea created and then wasted a host of chances.

Pinnock’s 58th-minute header put Brentford ahead and although Chelsea continued to press, Brentford defended well and doubled their lead in injury time when Mbeumo sprinted clear after Chelsea committed everyone forward for a corner.

Wolverhampton and Newcastle United shared four goals in a 2-2 draw that extended the home side’s unbeaten run to five games. Callum Wilson twice put Newcastle ahead in the 22nd and 44th minute, but Wolves twice hauled them back with goals from Mario Lemina and Hwang Hee-chan after 36 and 71 minutes.

Bournemouth came back from a goal down at home to Burnley to claim their first win of the season and probably save coach Andoni Iraola’s job.

Things were looking grim for Bournemouth when Charlie Taylor put Burnley ahead in the 11th minute, but Antoine Semenyo equalized in the 22nd minute and Philip Billing scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.

The home side then had to endure a torturous 12 minutes of injury time, as Burnley had a goal ruled out for offside and Sander Berge was close to an equalizer in the closing seconds.