The Touch Light Tours, a tourism organization based in Cape Coast, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items to the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The items donated included face shields, disposable protective masks, hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, a led colour television, packs of bottled water, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, and an amount GHC 5,000.00.

The donation is to complement government’s efforts in supporting the hospital, which is one of the main COVID-19 Centres in the Region.

Mr. Michael Orleans, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Organization, said the organisation found it prudent to support the hospital in performance of its role in the management of the pandemic.

He entreated the Government and donors to quickly move in to renovate the Hospital and to give it a befitting status as a Regional one.

He also appealed to the Government to support Tourism Operating Companies by providing stimulus packages as they were worse hit in the Coronavirus era.

Receiving the items, Dr. Derek Akyeampong, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, expressed profound gratitude to the donor and promised that the items given would go directly to patients and for staff care.

“We invite you to come back and visit to see how well your donations have been used” he assured.

