Touch Not Nana Ama McBrown – Prophet Warns Critics

The Founder and General Overseer of the Prophetic Evangelism Ministry Prophet Eric Asamoah has cautioned critics of renowned and award-winning movie actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Prophet Asamoah in an interview disclosed that no one can bring the actress down even though she can face problems and attacks.

“Let me use this platform to issue a warning to the critics of Nana Ama McBrown to desist from their actions else they will incur the wrath of God”.

According to the Man of God who predicted victory for the newly elected President of Nigeria Ahmed Tinubu, the actress sometimes sits in her room and asks herself who she is because anytime she goes on her kneels and prays God answers her prayer.

“I want to reveal one secret of the actress to you and tell you the reason why I am saying that those attacking her from leaving Despite Media to Media General to be very careful, McBrown is not just anyone that you can take advantage of doing evil against her. No matter how many times you plan evil against her you will fail”.

Prophet Eric Asamoah stated the actress has a strong soul therefore no weapon formed against her shall flourish.

“McBrown is a very strong woman spiritually. If even you will not be seen going to church you dare not touch her soul because she was born special”, he stressed.