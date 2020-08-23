Paris Saint-German won a tight Women’s Champions League quarterfinal 2-1 against Arsenal in the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian on Saturday night to assure all all-French semifinal against Olympique Lyon.

Marie Antoinette Katoto and Signe Bruun gave PSG a deserved win in a game that at times was higher on effort than thrills.

The first half saw PSG start confidently as they looked to take the game to Arsenal, creating pressure that won a 14th-minute corner, which was taken by Nadia Nadim and finished with a powerful volley by Marie Antoinette Katoto, who took a step forward to lose her marker before providing an emphatic finish.

Arsenal almost drew level straight afterward, but Kim Little fired wide from eight yards after a powerful run down the right and that was a sign for the English side to take a step forward and take control of the game.

PSG seemed content to surrender the ball and sit deeper and that proved to be an error when Little set up Beth Mead, who made no mistake six minutes before halftime.

Arsenal looked to start the second half strongly, but their start only lasted for a handful of minutes before PSG took control, although neither team was able to create clear chances.

Manuela Zinsberger did well to get behind a shot from Diani, but on the whole, it was a disciplined and hard-worked, but slightly dull game to watch.

PSG retook the lead after a defensive error: McCabe dwelled on the ball, allowing Katoto to win possession and her low cross was steered into the net by Signe Bruun with 13 minutes left to play.

Dabritz was close to assuring the tie moments later, but her powerful drive went just wide with Zinsberger rooted to the spot. Enditem