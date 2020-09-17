Following are the 2020 Tour de France classifications after stage 17 on Wednesday:
Green sprint points jersey:
1. Sam Bennett, Ireland, Deceuninck-Quick-Step, 278 points
2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 231
3. Matteo Trentin, Italy, CCC, 218
Polka dot king of the mountains jersey:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 66
2. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo, 63
3. Miguel Angel Lopez, Colombia, Astana Pro, 51
Youth white jersey:
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Emirates, 74 hours 57 minutes one second
2. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar, at 3:21
3. Valentin Madouas, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:24:17
Team overall:
1. Movistar, 224 hours 49 minutes 23 seconds
2. Jumbo, at 30:07
3. EF Pro, 1:03:21
